ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

Richest Bitcoin Whale Now On Massive Accumulation Spree

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 2, 2022 5:58 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • At present, whales own as much as 8.69 million BTC
  • Earlier in June, the wallet held 127,873 BTC.

According to the crypto platform, BitInfoCharts, the richest Bitcoin BTC/USD wallet, bought 4,816 BTC over the past month, spending over $102 million.

Earlier in June, the wallet held 127,873 BTC. During the entire month, the wallet carried many Bitcoin procurements in different amounts and only one withdrawal to bring the total to 132,189 worth $2.53 billion.

On Saturday, the whale bought 186 BTC worth $3.58 million. Over the last few days, the whale also bought 601 BTC and 815 BTC, worth $11.31 million and $16.94 million, respectively. 

However, the whale only sold once during June, a batch of 500 BTC. 

The increase in the number of whales holding more than 10,000 Bitcoin started in February. 

Also Read: This Bitcoin Whale Moves $30M Worth Of BTC After Being Dormant For Over 8 Years

Earlier in July, Bitcoin whales moved billions of dollars worth of BTC shortly before it broke below the $20,000 mark.

At present, whales own as much as 8.69 million BTC, or 45.6% of Bitcoin's total supply of 21 million. 

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $19,337, down over 9% in the last seven days.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: accumulationBitcoinWhalesCryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMarkets