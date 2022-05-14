This Bitcoin Whale Moves $30M Worth Of BTC After Being Dormant For Over 8 Years

According to Blockchair.com, a Bitcoin BTC/USD whale has recently moved more than $30 million worth of BTC. The whale was inactive for over eight years.

In a Twitter post, Whale Alert mentioned that the dormant address first received 1,000 BTC in 2013, which had a total value of over $468,600.

The anonymous account sent nearly 2,100 BTC to two other addresses on Friday. One address received 2,000 BTC and the other over 99.99 BTC.

💤 💤 💤 A dormant address containing 1,000 #BTC (30,395,186 USD) has just been activated after 8.5 years (worth 468,643 USD in 2013)!https://t.co/P9teBUAuY4 — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) May 13, 2022

The Blockchair also reported that another wallet that has been dormant since 2012 transferred 500 BTC.

The wallet first deposited a single Bitcoin in 2012, then added another 499 BTC in June 2012, when the top crypto was worth $5.25.

Meanwhile, the number of Bitcoin being deposited into exchanges has been on the rise. Bitcoin market tracker Glassnode recently mentioned exchange inflows of more than 1.7 million coins.