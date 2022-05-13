'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Crashing Is Great News

"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki believes that Bitcoin’s BTC/USD downward spiral is “great news.”

What Happened: In a tweet on Thursday, the outspoken author said he was waiting for Bitcoin to crash to $20,000.

BITCOIN CRASHING. Great news. As stated in previous Tweets I am waiting for Bitcoin to crash to 20k. Will then wait for test of bottom which might be $17k. Once I know bottom is in I back up the truck. Crashes are best times to get rich. Take care. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) May 12, 2022

“Will then wait for test of bottom which might be $17k. Once I know bottom is in I back up the truck. Crashes are best times to get rich. Take care,” said Kiyosaki.

See Also: HOW TO BUY BITCOIN (BTC)

Last year, Kiyosaki predicted a “giant stock market crash” would come in October and recommended buying gold, silver and Bitcoin as opposed to traditional stocks. Earlier this year, he foresaw the U.S. government seizing all cryptocurrency and converting it into “government crypto.”

Bitcoin lost support at $30,000 and fell to a low of $26,350 on Thursday, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

Since Kiyosaki’s tweet, BTC has gained 13.67% and was trading at $30,300 at the time of writing. Over the last seven days, BTC is still down 16.71%.

The leading digital asset’s decline this week followed the collapse of TerraUSD UST/USD – an algorithmic stablecoin tied to the Terra LUNA/USD blockchain. Before the start of this week, LUNA was a top 10 cryptocurrency with a market cap of $40 billion. Today, LUNA has lost 99.99% of its value and is currently trading at $0.00005628.