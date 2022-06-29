Blockchain oracle solution Chainlink LINK/USD saw a massive uptick in on-chain activity after being listed on Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD.

What Happened: As per data from Benzinga Pro, LINK rallied as much as 11% on June 28 after news of its Robinhood listing.

LINK has since lost most of these gains, but on-chain data from Santiment shows that the cryptocurrency broke a 5-year record on Tuesday.

#Chainlink saw a mild -4% drop alongside the #altcoin pack. However, one thing stood out... 80.8M cumulative unique $LINK moved addresses Tuesday, breaking a 5-year record. Its opening trading days in September, 2017 were the only time we've seen more. https://t.co/DfBFKRZdMs pic.twitter.com/HMVLXAjrQI — Santiment (@santimentfeed) June 29, 2022

A whopping 80.8 million LINK tokens were moved on the day – the largest amount since the asset was first listed in September 2017.

At press time, LINK was trading at $6.40, down 9% from Tuesday’s intra-day high of $7.11. The asset is trading 87% below its all-time high of $52.7 seen in May 2021.

Other major cryptocurrencies were also trading lower over the same period. Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading at $20,294, down 2.07% and Ethereum ETH/USD was trading at $1,146, down 2.91% over 24 hours.

Photo via RCW.studio on Shutterstock