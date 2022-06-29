ñol

Chainlink (LINK) Breaks This 5-Year Record After Robinhood Listing

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 29, 2022 4:30 AM | 1 min read
Chainlink (LINK) Breaks This 5-Year Record After Robinhood Listing

Blockchain oracle solution Chainlink LINK/USD saw a massive uptick in on-chain activity after being listed on Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD.

What Happened: As per data from Benzinga Pro, LINK rallied as much as 11% on June 28 after news of its Robinhood listing.

LINK has since lost most of these gains, but on-chain data from Santiment shows that the cryptocurrency broke a 5-year record on Tuesday.

A whopping 80.8 million LINK tokens were moved on the day – the largest amount since the asset was first listed in September 2017.

See Also: HOW TO BUY CHAINLINK (LINK)

At press time, LINK was trading at $6.40, down 9% from Tuesday’s intra-day high of $7.11. The asset is trading 87% below its all-time high of $52.7 seen in May 2021.
Other major cryptocurrencies were also trading lower over the same period. Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading at $20,294, down 2.07% and Ethereum ETH/USD was trading at $1,146, down 2.91% over 24 hours.

Photo via RCW.studio on Shutterstock

