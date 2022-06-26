ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Cardano Today Would Be Worth If ADA Returns To All-Time Highs

by Chris Katje, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 26, 2022 6:23 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Cardano has traded between $0.4065 and $3.10 over the last year.
  • Cardano was created by Charles Hoskinson, who is one of the co-founders of Ethereum.

Eco-friendly cryptocurrency Cardano ADA/USD ranks as one of the most valuable cryptos based on market capitalization. Here’s a look at the history of the coin and how much an investment could be worth if Cardano can make new highs.

What Happened: Development for Cardano began in 2015 with an official launch in 2017. The cryptocurrency was created by Charles Hoskinson, who is one of the co-founders of Ethereum ETH/USD.

Unlike Ethereum and Bitcoin BTC/USD, which are proof-of-work cryptocurrencies, Cardano is a proof-of-stake cryptocurrency that is credited as being eco-friendly.

As a popular alternative to Ethereum, Cardano has seen its coin price rise over the years and the coin is the eighth-largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $17 billion.

Cardano hit an all-time high in September 2021, a level significantly higher than where the coin trades today.

Related Link: 5 Things You Might Not Know About Charles Hoskinson, Cardano Founder And Ethereum Co-Founder 

Investing $100: Cardano hit its all-time high of $3.10 in September 2021. The coin trades at $0.5065 at the time of writing.

A $100 investment in Cardano today could purchase 197.4334 ADA coins. If Cardano returns to its all-time highs, the $100 investment would be worth $612.04. This represents a potential return of 512%.

There is no guarantee cryptocurrencies will return to levels seen last year. The article is an exercise to demonstrate how a small investment could add up over time if cryptocurrencies can bounce back.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: cardanoCharles HoskinsonHere's how much $100proof-of-stakeProof-Of-WorkCryptocurrencyEducationMarketsGeneral