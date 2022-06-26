Here's How Much $100 Invested In Cardano Today Would Be Worth If ADA Returns To All-Time Highs

Eco-friendly cryptocurrency Cardano ADA/USD ranks as one of the most valuable cryptos based on market capitalization. Here’s a look at the history of the coin and how much an investment could be worth if Cardano can make new highs.

What Happened: Development for Cardano began in 2015 with an official launch in 2017. The cryptocurrency was created by Charles Hoskinson, who is one of the co-founders of Ethereum ETH/USD.

Unlike Ethereum and Bitcoin BTC/USD, which are proof-of-work cryptocurrencies, Cardano is a proof-of-stake cryptocurrency that is credited as being eco-friendly.

As a popular alternative to Ethereum, Cardano has seen its coin price rise over the years and the coin is the eighth-largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $17 billion.

Cardano hit an all-time high in September 2021, a level significantly higher than where the coin trades today.

Related Link: 5 Things You Might Not Know About Charles Hoskinson, Cardano Founder And Ethereum Co-Founder

Investing $100: Cardano hit its all-time high of $3.10 in September 2021. The coin trades at $0.5065 at the time of writing.

A $100 investment in Cardano today could purchase 197.4334 ADA coins. If Cardano returns to its all-time highs, the $100 investment would be worth $612.04. This represents a potential return of 512%.

There is no guarantee cryptocurrencies will return to levels seen last year. The article is an exercise to demonstrate how a small investment could add up over time if cryptocurrencies can bounce back.