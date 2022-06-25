Here's How Much The Richest Bitcoin Whale Now Holds

According to the crypto platform, BitInfoCharts, the world’s largest Bitcoin BTC/USD whale, holds 130,227 BTC, worth over $2 billion ($2,740,221,284.06).

With a series of transactions since June 14, the whale has managed to add 2,554 Bitcoin.

Around June 18, the whale again purchased 1,698 BTC worth $36.62 million. Since then, the whale has accumulated 856 BTC worth $17.35 million.

Crypto firm Santiment has recently shared data that says that the number of Bitcoin whales has increased with the crypto market going through rough weather.

🐳🦈 While markets have been suppressed, there has been an increase in the amount of larger #Bitcoin addresses popping up on the network. Addresses with 10 to 10k $BTC have surged on the drop 2 weeks ago, & 10k+ addresses have risen since February. https://t.co/A0KSYchZNW pic.twitter.com/h44uw5QjvK — Santiment (@santimentfeed) June 22, 2022

The rise in the number of whales holding more than 10,000 Bitcoin started in February.

Last week, Bitcoin whales moved billions of dollars worth of BTC shortly before it broke below the $20,000 mark.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $21,048, up by 0.34% in the last 24 hours, and up over 11% in the last seven days.