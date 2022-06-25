ñol

Here's How Much The Richest Bitcoin Whale Now Holds

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 25, 2022 1:17 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • With a series of transactions since June 14, the whale has managed to add 2,554 Bitcoin. 
  • On Saturday, Bitcoin was trading at $21,048, up over 11% in the last seven days.
Here's How Much The Richest Bitcoin Whale Now Holds

According to the crypto platform, BitInfoCharts, the world’s largest Bitcoin BTC/USD whale, holds 130,227 BTC, worth over $2 billion ($2,740,221,284.06).

With a series of transactions since June 14, the whale has managed to add 2,554 Bitcoin. 

Around June 18, the whale again purchased 1,698 BTC worth $36.62 million. Since then, the whale has accumulated 856 BTC worth $17.35 million.

Crypto firm Santiment has recently shared data that says that the number of Bitcoin whales has increased with the crypto market going through rough weather.

The rise in the number of whales holding more than 10,000 Bitcoin started in February. 

Also Read: This Bitcoin Whale Moves $30M Worth Of BTC After Being Dormant For Over 8 Years

Last week, Bitcoin whales moved billions of dollars worth of BTC shortly before it broke below the $20,000 mark.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $21,048, up by 0.34% in the last 24 hours, and up over 11% in the last seven days.

