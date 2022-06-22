ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Coffee And Crypto: Wednesday's Top Stories And Price Action

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 22, 2022 10:07 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Voyager and BlockFi both received credit facilities upwards of $250 million from Alameda Research.
  • Bitcoin is down 3.71% in the last 24 hours, rebounding from Friday's lows of $17.7k.

The worldwide cryptocurrency market capitalization is at $893.8 billion on Wednesday, down from $927 billion on Tuesday afternoon.

Crypto asset broker and trading platform Voyager Digital announced on Wednesday that it is threatening the hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) with a default notice over its debt to Voyager.

The company said its exposure to 3AC consists of 15,250 Bitcoin BTC/USD and $350 million worth of stable coin USDC USDC/USD. Voyager made the request that it expects all debts to be paid by June 27.

Also Read: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surges 17%: Musk's Dogecoin Spillover, Lead Developer Buzz And More Factors

Meanwhile, Voyager and BlockFi both received credit facilities upwards of $250 million from Alameda Research, which is a quantitative cryptocurrency trading firm that provides liquidity in cryptocurrency and digital asset markets, founded by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.

Bitcoin is down 3.71% in the last 24 hours, rebounding from Friday's lows of $17.7k — the coin priced at $20,367 on Wednesday morning.

Let’s take a peek at some of the other top cryptos.

Ethereum ETH/USD

The popular altcoin used mainly for the purchase of NFTs remains buoyant, floating around 52-week lows. The coin is trading at $1,085.70.

Solana SOL/USD

The “fast, secure, and scalable” coin is trading 6.25% lower in the last 24 hours, with prices hovering around $35.13 on Wednesday.

BNB BNB/USD

Binance’s native coin is trading 2.92% lower to $216.27.

Dogecoin DOGE/USD

The ever-popular altcoin is trading 3.93% lower to $0.062.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Sam Bankman-FriedCryptocurrencyNewsMarketsTechGeneral