If You Invested $1,000 In Bored Ape Yacht Club At Mint, Here's How Much It'd Be Worth Now

One of the most popular non-fungible token collections of all-time is Bored Ape Yacht Club. Here’s how a $1,000 investment in the project could have done over the last 13+ months if you were able to get in at mint.

What Happened: Bored Ape Yacht Club launched in late April 2021 and the collection of 10,000 NFTs sold out by May 1, 2021.

The collection came with a mint cost of 0.08 Ethereum ETH/USD, or around $236 based on a high price of $2,951.44 on May 1.

Bored Apes gained steam across several NFT themed Discords and on Twitter Inc TWTR, where some users began changing their profile pictures to the Ape-themed NFTs.

The collection grew in popularity and valuation, with NFT investors and celebrities buying or “Apeing in” to the project.

Holders of Bored Ape Yacht Club have been rewarded along the way with airdrops of Bored Ape Kennel Club and mutant serum to create Mutant Ape Yacht Club in 2021.

In 2022, holders of Bored Ape Yacht Club and other Yuga Labs assets were also rewarded with a claim of ApeCoin APE/USD and Otherdeed for Otherside NFTs.

Here’s a look at how much an original investment in Bored Ape Yacht Club is worth now.

Related Link: ApeCoin Launched: Here Are The Details And How To Get It

Investing $1,000 in Bored Ape NFTs: Based on a mint cost of 0.08 ETH and a cost of around $236, an investor could have purchased four Bored Apes for around $1,000 based on the mint cost and associated gas fees.

With a current floor price of 86.85 ETH for Bored Apes, the four NFTs would be worth $328,098 today, assuming they are non-rare Apes.

While the $1,000 investment would be worth over $300,000 today from the four Bored Apes alone, there’s actually more to the story. Every holder of Bored Apes got the equivalent of one Bored Ape Kennel Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFT as well.

With a floor price of 6 ETH for Bored Ape Kennel Club, the four NFTs would be worth $26,397 based on the current ETH price.

With a floor price of 17.1 ETH for Mutant Ape Yacht Club, the four NFTs would be worth $75,232 based on the current ETH price.

Each Bored Ape and Mutant Ape got a free claim of Otherdeed. With a floor price of 2.05 ETH for Othrdeed for Otherside, the four NFTs would be worth $18,038.

Owners of Bored Apes and Mutant Apes got a free claim of ApeCoin with ownership of Bored Ape Kennel Club increasing the claim amount. A person who owned all three assets was able to claim 12,992 ApeCoins. Based on four sets and a current price of $3.64 for APE, the ApeCoin would be worth $189,164.

Altogether a $1,000 investment to buy four Bored Ape NFTs would now yield four Apes, four Kennel Clubs, four Mutant Apes, eight Otherdeeds and 51,968 APE. The $1,000 investment would be worth $636,929 today.

Owning one Bored Ape from mint would take a $200 to $250 investment in May 2021 into a value of $170,477.44 today.

Photo: Courtesy of opensea.io