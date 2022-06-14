ñol

What Is The Price Of Bitcoin Right Now?

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 14, 2022 2:37 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Tuesday’s major crypto news is from crypto juggernaut Coinbase.
  • The company intends to cut 18% of its staff, CEO Brian Armstrong said.

The worldwide cryptocurrency market capitalization is at $947.8 billion, up from $943.6 billion on Tuesday morning.

Web3 clients, including Coinbase Global Inc COIN, Gemini, BlockFi, and others, have responded to the intense cryptocurrency sell-offs by cutting workforces between 5% and 20% — a signal the crypto economy grew far too quickly and is reeling even faster.

FTX and Binance are said to continue hiring through the bear market.

Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, is down an additional 5.2% in the last 24 hours after dropping 13.25% on Monday. The coin is priced at $22,450.93, revisiting prices seen in December 2020.

Bitcoin isn’t alone in regards to the massive sell-off: altcoins including Ethereum, Solana, BNB, and Dogecoin are slumping into the week as well.

Read also: The Market Is Pricing In Back-To-Back 0.75% Interest Rate Hikes: What Investors Need To Know

Let’s unpack Tuesday afternoon.

Ethereum ETH/USD

The popular altcoin used mainly for the purchase of NFTs is at its lowest level in more than a year, trading at $1,221.76.

Solana SOL/USD 

The “fast, secure, and scalable” coin is slightly rebounding, up 9.63% in the last 24 hours, trading at $29.63 on Tuesday.

BNB BNB/USD

Binance’s native coin is trading 2.19% lower to $222.79.

Dogecoin DOGE/USD

The ever-popular altcoin is trading 5% higher to $0.055.

“We grew too quickly: At the beginning of 2021, we had 1,250 employees. At the time, we were in the early innings of the bull run and adoption of crypto products was exploding,” he said.

“In the next hour every employee will receive an email from HR informing if you are affected or unaffected by this layoff. Every affected employee will receive an invitation to have a direct conversation with your HRBP and the senior leader of your organization.”

