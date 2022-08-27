So Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Heading Below $15K, Ethereum Below $1K And Dogecoin Below 5 Cents By The End Of September?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:

Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is heading below $15,000 by the end of September?

Yes, Bitcoin will hit $15,000 by the end of September: 43.2%

No, Bitcoin won't hit $15,000 by the end of September: 56.8%

Do you think Ethereum ETH/USD is heading below $1,000 by the end of September?

Yes, Ethereum will hit $1,000 by the end of September: 39.8%

No, Ethereum won't hit $1,000 by the end of September: 60.2%

Do you think Dogecoin DOGE/USD is heading below $0.05 by the end of September?

Yes, Dogecoin will hit $0.05 by the end of September: 44.6%

No, Dogecoin won't hit $0.05 by the end of September: 55.4%

Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin is trading lower by 5% to $22,511 over the past 5 days.

Ethereum is trading lower by 8% to $1,594 over the trailing week.

Dogecoin has lost 8% to $0.063 since last week. The crypto has continued its ongoing popularity among altcoins following Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's endorsement of the meme coin as his favorite cryptocurrency... Read More

This survey was originally conducted by Benzinga in August 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.