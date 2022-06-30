Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Going Above $30K, Ethereum Above $2K And Dogecoin Above 15 Cents By September?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:

Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is heading above $30,000 by the end of August?

Yes, Bitcoin will reach $30,000 by the end of August: 59.1%

No, Bitcoin will reach $30,000 by the end of August: 40.9%

Do you think Ethereum ETH/USD is heading above $2,000 by the end of August?

Yes, Ethereum will reach $2,000 by the end of August: 44.7%

No, Ethereum won't reach $2,000 by the end of August: 55.3%

Do you think Dogecoin DOGE/USD is heading above $0.15 by the end of August?

Yes, Dogecoin will reach $0.15 by the end of August: 39.6%

No, Dogecoin won't reach $0.15 by the end of August: 60.4%

Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin is trading lower by 40% to $19,075 over the past month.

Ethereum is trading lower by 47% to $1,030 over the past month.

Dogecoin has fallen around 24% to $0.065 since late May. The crypto has garnered much popularity following Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's endorsement of the meme coin as his favorite cryptocurrency... Read More

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in June 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.