Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Going Below $15K, Ethereum Below $750 And Dogecoin Below 3 Cents By The End Of June?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:

Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is heading below $15,000 by the end of June?

Yes, Bitcoin will fall below $15,000 by the end of June: 58.3%

No, Bitcoin won’t fall below $15,000 by the end of June: 41.7%

Do you think Ethereum ETH/USD is heading below $750 by the end of June?

Yes, Ethereum will fall below $750 by the end of June: 64.5%

No, Ethereum won’t fall below $750 by the end of June: 35.5%

Do you think Dogecoin DOGE/USD is heading below $0.03 by the end of June?

Yes, Dogecoin will fall below $0.03 by the end of June: 38.3%

No, Dogecoin won’t fall below $0.03 by the end of June: 61.7%

Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin is trading lower by 27% to $21,407 over the past month. The world’s most popular digital currency is trading off its 200-day simple moving average (SMA) of $44,773 by 52%.

For the uninitiated, the 200-day SMA serves as a way for traders and investors to identify whether a crypto or equity is in a bull or bear market.

The SMA ranks as one of the easiest-to-compute technical indicators. This popular indicator smooths out price data and can help you better identify market trends.

The SMA can even provide objective signals that can assist you in selecting market entry and exit points as a trader or investor.

Also Read: This Industry Expert Says Bitcoin Could Rally By Around 732%: Here's How Long That Will Take

Ethereum is trading lower by 42% to $1,162 over the past month. Ethereum is off its 200-day SMA of $3,211 by roughly 63%. Ethereum last saw the $1,500 price level or below in February 2021.

Dogecoin has fallen around 39% from $0.17 to $0.0706 since the middle of May. Dogecoin is off its 200-day SMA of $0.169 by around 68%.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in June 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.