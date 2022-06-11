Here's How Much This Top BNB Whale Just Paid To Buy 400M Dogecoin

According to the WhaleStats data, a Binance Coin BNB/USD whale bought a large amount of Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

A top BNB whale, known as "Scarlet Witch," has bought 400 million Dogecoins, valued at over $31 million.

Scarlet Witch ranks among the top whales at 74th in WhaleStats ranking.

The WhaleStats data suggests Dogecoin is now among the top 10 most purchased tokens by the top 1,000 BSC whales.

Presently, the top 100 BNB wallets hold $43,314,407 worth of DOGE.

The Cryptocurrency market saw a significant plunge on Friday after May's inflation rate came in at 8.6%, the largest year-over-year increase in the U.S. since 1981.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.07172, down over 7% in the last 24 hours and falling close to 12% in the last seven days.