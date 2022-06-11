ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Here's How Much This Top BNB Whale Just Paid To Buy 400M Dogecoin

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 11, 2022 9:57 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Scarlet Witch whale ranks among the top whales at 74th in WhaleStats ranking. 
  • Dogecoin is now among the top 10 most purchased tokens by the top 1,000 BSC whales.

According to the WhaleStats data, a Binance Coin BNB/USD whale bought a large amount of Dogecoin DOGE/USD

A top BNB whale, known as "Scarlet Witch," has bought 400 million Dogecoins, valued at over $31 million.

Scarlet Witch ranks among the top whales at 74th in WhaleStats ranking. 

Also Read: DOGE Is Now Among Top 10 Purchased Coins by BNB Whales

The WhaleStats data suggests Dogecoin is now among the top 10 most purchased tokens by the top 1,000 BSC whales.

Presently, the top 100 BNB wallets hold $43,314,407 worth of DOGE.

The Cryptocurrency market saw a significant plunge on Friday after May's inflation rate came in at 8.6%, the largest year-over-year increase in the U.S. since 1981. 

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.07172, down over 7% in the last 24 hours and falling close to 12% in the last seven days.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BNBDogedogecoinPurchaseWhalesCryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMarkets