Why Dogecoin Is Nosediving Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
June 13, 2022 12:56 PM | 1 min read

Shares of several popular altcoins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD, are trading lower again Monday in sympathy with apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD and second-largest market cap crypto Ethereum ETH/USD

Crypto is likely trading lower in tandem with major U.S. indices. Major indices are lower following worse-than-expected May CPI data. Rising inflation has caused economic concerns and has also raised expectations for further Fed policy tightening.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Dogecoin is trading lower by 7.06% to the $0.05-level Monday morning. Dogecoin is also lower by 37.94% over the trailing month amid ongoing weakness in the broader cryptocurrency market.

