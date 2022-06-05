ñol

Trader Who Predicted Bitcoin Crash Now Has This Warning for Ethereum Investors

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 5, 2022 3:35 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Veteran trader Peter Brandt said fixing Ethereum is like "re-build of the Hindenburg."
  • Crypto strategist Cantering Clark said that ETH looks ripe for a sharp leg down.

Veteran trader and Factor Trading founder Peter Brandt, who sounded alarmed about the Bitcoin BTC/USD collapse in 2018, now has some stern warnings for Ethereum ETH/USD investors. 

He recently pointed out that Ethereum is forming a descending triangle, a continuation pattern that suggests further downside risk for ETH.

"ETH is a piece of c**p crypto. Transactionally cost-prohibitive and cumbersome. Those who tout new versions are still waiting for a re-build of the Hindenburg," he added. 

Also Read: This Crypto Analyst Predicts Price Rebounds For Bitcoin And Ethereum: Here's How High They're Going

Along with Brandt, crypto strategist Cantering Clark also said that ETH looks ripe to drop further as it now trades way below its diagonal support.

“ETH/BTC continues to bleed and is almost at my target first outlined four months ago. That being said, BTC hasn’t even started its fifth wave yet, meaning I expect ETH/BTC to go a lot lower as BTC leads the market out of this correction into its major fifth. Revised target below,” Clark said. 

At the time of writing, Ethereum was trading at $1,816.12, up by 2.35% in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ETH has gained 1.52%.

