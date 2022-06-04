ñol

This Crypto Analyst Predicts Price Rebounds For Bitcoin And Ethereum: Here's How High They're Going

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 4, 2022 10:33 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Michaël van de Poppe says Bitcoin could be on the way to $31,800.
  • He says Ethereum is near a “potential bounce play.” 

Amsterdam-based popular cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe says Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD are on the verge of bouncing back in the market. 

He says that Bitcoin could be on the way to $31,800 after holding the $30,000 price. 

“Bitcoin held the $30,000 level, so long would still be intact from the $29,300 region. Now flipping $30,300 would be continuation towards $31,800 possible,” says Van de Poppe.

Also Read: Crypto Trader Who Warned Bitcoin Would Break Under $30K, Now Predicts New 52-Week Low

Talking about the ETH, he says it is near a “potential bounce play.” 

“Waiting for the $1,720 region on ETH for a potential bounce play. The same goes for BTC, around $29,000 after this harsh rejection,” he adds. 

Earlier, he had predicted that ETH could even top $20,000 in 2022. 
At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $29,555, up 1.95% in the last seven days. Meanwhile, Ethereum was at $1,763, down  0.95% in the last week. 

