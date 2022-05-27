Singapore's Public Pension Fund Recommends NFTs As Part Of Diversified Portfolio

Singapore's Statutory board Central Provident Fund has suggested keeping NFTs as a source of investment portfolio diversification.

What Happened: In a post on Instagram, Central Provident Fund suggested that Singaporeans should keep NFTs as part of their investment portfolio diversification, along with ETFs, stocks, and bonds, among others.

This comes as digital assets like NFTs and cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin BTC/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD, and Ethereum ETH/USD, gain a significant rise in popularity around the world.

Singapore has also emerged as one of the most digital assets friendly countries, with no harsh laws and regulations for cryptocurrency investors and miners.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Bitcoin was down 2.33% at $28,879.30 in the last 24 hours at the time of writing early Friday, while Ethereum and Dogecoin lost 8.31% and 3.90%, respectively.

