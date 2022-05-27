ñol

Singapore's Public Pension Fund Recommends NFTs As Part Of Diversified Portfolio

by Navdeep Yadav, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 27, 2022 9:41 AM | 1 min read

Singapore's Statutory board Central Provident Fund has suggested keeping NFTs as a source of investment portfolio diversification.

What Happened: In a post on Instagram, Central Provident Fund suggested that Singaporeans should keep NFTs as part of their investment portfolio diversification, along with ETFs, stocks, and bonds, among others.

This comes as digital assets like NFTs and cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin BTC/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD, and Ethereum  ETH/USD, gain a significant rise in popularity around the world.

Singapore has also emerged as one of the most digital assets friendly countries, with no harsh laws and regulations for cryptocurrency investors and miners.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Bitcoin was down 2.33% at $28,879.30 in the last 24 hours at the time of writing early Friday, while Ethereum and Dogecoin lost 8.31% and 3.90%, respectively.

See Also: Ethereum, Dogecoin Fall Harder Than Bitcoin: Crypto Investors' Pain Shows No Sign Of Easing Even As Stocks Bounce

