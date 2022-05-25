VeeCon 2022: Seth Green Has His Top Guys On The Job And Ready To Kick Down Doors To Get His Bored Ape Back

Comedian, actor and writer Seth Green shared his frustration with having several non-fungible tokens stolen by a hacker while speaking at VeeCon 2022.

Stolen Bored Ape: Prior to VeeCon 2022, Green tweeted that he had a Bored Ape Yacht Club, two Mutant Ape Yacht Club and one Doodles NFTs stolen from his wallet. The value of the NFTs was more than $300,000 at the time of the transaction.

Well frens it happened to me. Got phished and had 4NFT stolen. @BoredApeYC @opensea @doodles @yugalabs please don’t buy or trade these while I work to resolve:@DarkWing84 looks like you bought my stolen ape- hit me up so we can fix it pic.twitter.com/VL1OVnd44m — Seth Green (@SethGreen) May 17, 2022

Bored Ape Yacht Club #8398 was later sold for 106.5 Ethereum ETH/USD to a user who Green has begged to connect with him over working out a deal.

The NFTs, specifically the Bored Ape, are an important piece in Green’s creative work as the Ape named Fred stars in a show called “White Horse Tavern.”

At VeeCon, Green premiered a trailer for “White Horse Tavern,” which featured the Ape and several other NFT characters along with live actors. The hybrid style of the show was compared to “Roger Rabbit” by Gary Vee, who interviewed Green on the main stage.

Green said the reactions from the community were positive when he went public with having his NFTs stolen with around 70% positive versus 30% of comments that made fun of him or told him he was rich and it didn’t matter.

“I have top men on the job,” Green told the audience.

Green lashed out at hackers and those who try to steal NFTs from people and is hoping he can provide some help for others.

“If there’s a door I can kick in, I promise you I’m gonna kick it in for us.”

The Ape named Fred was acquired by Green over six months ago. Without owning Fred, aka Bored Ape #8398, which has traits like Halo (3% of Apes) and Bone Tee (2% of Apes), there are questions on if Green can release his show as planned.

Related Link: VeeCon 2022: First-Year Event Brings Alpha, Community, Education, NFT Lessons

Growth of NFTs: Green and Vee shared their thoughts together on the NFT market and growth going forward.

Green said he’s been going to the San Diego Comic-Con for more than 20 years and it doesn’t matter about gender or race, you can find people who like the same things you love, similar to NFT communities.

“NFT is as broad a noun as automobile,” Green said.

The actor said that there will be a lot of NFTs, with some being valuable and some not using another automotive reference: “Some will be lemons.”

As someone who has been into collectibles for years, Green said the move to digital seemed organic.

“This is a really fun moment.”

Green said he took a chance by pursuing making content versus just being an actor and that he was able to turn off a switch that said, "You can’t do it."

“That is a false narrative that no one else is thinking except you,” said Green.

Along with the growth in the space, Green would like to see a push for security to prevent items like scams and phishing attacks that happened to him.