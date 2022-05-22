This Crypto Veteran Has 3 Potential Catalysts That Could Fuel A Bitcoin Market Comeback

Crypto veteran Su Zhu, the CEO of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, says Bitcoin BTC/USD is entering an accumulation range.
According to Zhu, three potential catalysts could trigger a new Bitcoin bull market. They are:
1) El Salvador conference of 44 central banks
2) OPEC to use in international payments
3) Commodity nation sovereign wealth to conduct thesis-driven allocations.
He says the Bitcoin has had seven red weeks in a row, the most in its entire history, indicating seller exhaustion.
Zhu also believes the trading volume during the collapse of Terra LUNA/USD could signal capitulation and the beginning of a trend change.
He says that BTC is in a re-accumulation phase as it is showing unusual strength against equities markets during overnight hours.
Interestingly, the S&P500 was down 2.78% last week, while Bitcoin fell by only 0.4%.
Zhu indicates that that Mayer Multiple is hovering at historic lows, suggesting that BTC is undervalued.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $29,774, according to Benzinga Pro.
