QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

This Crypto Veteran Has 3 Potential Catalysts That Could Fuel A Bitcoin Market Comeback

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 22, 2022 11:49 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • A crypto veteran says BTC is showing unusual strength against equities markets during overnight hours. 
  • Last week, the S&P500 was down 2.78% over the last week, while Bitcoin is down only 0.4%.

Crypto veteran Su Zhu, the CEO of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, says Bitcoin BTC/USD is entering an accumulation range. 

According to Zhu, three potential catalysts could trigger a new Bitcoin bull market. They are: 

1) El Salvador conference of 44 central banks
2) OPEC to use in international payments
3) Commodity nation sovereign wealth to conduct thesis-driven allocations.

Also Read: Why Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Remains Bullish On Bitcoin, But Expects More Volatility

He says the Bitcoin has had seven red weeks in a row, the most in its entire history, indicating seller exhaustion.

Zhu also believes the trading volume during the collapse of Terra LUNA/USD could signal capitulation and the beginning of a trend change.

He says that BTC is in a re-accumulation phase as it is showing unusual strength against equities markets during overnight hours. 

Interestingly, the S&P500 was down 2.78% last week, while Bitcoin fell by only 0.4%.

Zhu indicates that that Mayer Multiple is hovering at historic lows, suggesting that BTC is undervalued.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $29,774, according to Benzinga Pro.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Su ZhuCryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMarkets