QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Remains Bullish On Bitcoin, But Expects More Volatility

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 21, 2022 8:33 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Bitcoin is down 37.65% on a year-to-date basis and is down 57.88% from its record high.
  • Kevin O'Leary predicts Bitcoin will remain volatile.

Investor and "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary says that he is bullish on crypto, especially Bitcoin BTC/USD, and predicts that it will remain volatile. 

What Happened: In a recent interview, O'Leary said the assumption that Bitcoin would be a hedge against inflation was just "flat out wrong."   

He said that Bitcoin predictions have never been accurate, adding that "no one" could accurately forecast its volatility.

Also Read: This Crypto Analyst Warns Stock Market May Trigger Crypto Market Crash

"The narrative about Bitcoin's institutional adoption is not true, since the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is yet to approve a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund. In addition, the ownership of Bitcoin by institutions remains minuscule because of their compliance departments, "O'Leary adds. 

Last month, he said he was holding a broad range of crypto assets available in the market, and he owns 32 different positions. 

O'Leary also advocated for Bitcoin and tweeted that it would become the world's reserve currency. 

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $29,294, down 3.48% in the last 24 hours. 
Overall, Bitcoin is down 37.65% on a year-to-date basis and is down 57.88% from its record high.
Photo: Benzinga

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: bullishdogecoinKevin O'LearyMarketMeme CoinShark TankShiba InuVolatilityCryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMarkets