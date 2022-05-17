Spotify Said To Be Testing Out NFT Previews For Artists

Music streaming platform Spotify Technology SA SPOT is reportedly testing out a way for artists to display their NFTs on their artist pages.

What Happened: A spokesperson from Spotify told Music Ally that the platform is “running a test in which it will help a small group of artists promotes their existing third-party NFT offerings via their artist profiles.”

Included in this list of artists are Steve Aoki and The Wombats that have already displayed their NFTs on the platform.

It is worth noting that Spotify is not taking a cut of any NFT sales, but rather providing artists with another platform to promote their digital collectibles.

The artist NFT gallery is displayed below the header and song list, The Verge reported. The “See More” button will redirect users to the artist’s OpenSea page, where they can attempt to purchase the NFTs.

“We routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve artist and fan experiences. Some of those tests end up paving the way for a broader experience and others serve only as important learning," the Spotify spokesperson was quoted as saying.

A number of high-profile musicians have made high-value NFT purchases in recent months. Included in this list are Eminem, Justin Bieber, and Madonna who became members of the exclusive Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) community this year.

Spotify shares traded 1.03% lower during the after-market session on Monday.