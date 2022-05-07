QQQ
Bitcoin Whales Are Alive: Mean Transaction Volume At 7-Month High

by Adrian Zmudzinski, Benzinga Editor 
May 7, 2022 2:37 PM | 1 min read

The world's first cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD is seeing its whales — cryptospeak for large holders — come to life, with mean transaction volume on its blockchain reaching a seven-month high.

What Happened: The seven-day moving average of Bitcoin's mean transaction volume just reached a seven-month high of 25.66 BTC — meaning that the average transaction processed over the last seven days would now be worth well over $923,000, according to Glassnode data.

The news follows reports that Bitcoin is refusing to realign its price with the stock-to-flow (S2F) model just as it reaches halfway to the next halving that will cut its inflation rate once again — now standing at just 35.6% of the price estimated by S2F. Despite this, adoption continues to grow with Horacio Rodriguez Larreta — the Mayor of Argentina's capital city and chief port Buenos Aires — currently looking to have the city adopt cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin in the city.

 

