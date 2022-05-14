QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Bitcoin Advocate Jack Dorsey Believes BTC Price Will Again Rise: Here's Why

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 14, 2022 10:34 AM | 1 min read

Twitter Inc TWTR founder and an avid Bitcoin BTC/USD bull Jack Dorsey has said that the price of the apex crypto will again rise after the recent plunge.

One of Dorsey’s followers, named Tom Philpott, tweeted on Friday about Bitcoin’s recent plunge and how Dorsey has been focusing his attention on topics other than BTC. 

Dorsey responded to the tweet, saying he is not looking at the collapsing Bitcoin price, and he is certain that the BTC price will bounce back. 

Also Read: Jack Dorsey's Block Would Shine If It Wasn't For Bitcoin Holding It Back, Says Analyst

After touching its high point at $69,000 last November, the price of Bitcoin has fallen more than 58 percent. 

On Friday, it was trading at $30,000, and on Sunday, at the time of writing, it is trading below $29,000. The price of BTC has dropped almost 20% in the last seven days. 

Many analysts predict Bitcoin could fall to $20,000 sometime this year. 

On Wednesday, Block Inc SQ CEO Dorsey compared the rival company Coinbase Global, Inc COIN with a casino. 
Photo: Ryan Lash/TED via Flickr Creative Commons

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoinBlock InCoinbaseJack DorseytwitterCryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMarkets