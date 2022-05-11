What's Going On With Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Marqeta?

Marqeta Inc MQ shares are trading lower by 6.05% at $6.60. Traders and investors are watching for the company’s first-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Tuesday’s after-hours session.

According to analyst consensus estimates, Marqeta is expected to report an EPS loss of 8 cents on revenue of $161.27 million. The company last quarter met EPS estimates and beat revenue estimates by 12.83%.

Marqeta provides its clients with a card issuing platform that offers the infrastructure and tools necessary to offer digital, physical and tokenized payment options without the need for a traditional bank.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Marqeta has a 52-week high of $37.90 and a 52-week low of $6.39.