What's Going On With Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Marqeta?

Marqeta Inc MQ shares are trading lower by 6.05% at $6.60. Traders and investors are watching for the company’s first-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Tuesday’s after-hours session.
According to analyst consensus estimates, Marqeta is expected to report an EPS loss of 8 cents on revenue of $161.27 million. The company last quarter met EPS estimates and beat revenue estimates by 12.83%.
See Also: Why Coinbase Stock Is Trading At 52-Week Lows
Marqeta provides its clients with a card issuing platform that offers the infrastructure and tools necessary to offer digital, physical and tokenized payment options without the need for a traditional bank.
According to data from Benzinga Pro, Marqeta has a 52-week high of $37.90 and a 52-week low of $6.39.
Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.