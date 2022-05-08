QQQ
Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Urges Elon Musk To Support 'Non-Intrusive' Anti-COVID Tech

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 8, 2022 11:48 PM | 1 min read

Ethereum ETH/USD co-creator Vitalik Buterin has urged Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk to support “non-intrusive” anti-COVID technology.

What Happened: Buterin tweeted his request to Musk after the billionaire entrepreneur laughed at Deep Instinct founder Dr. Eli David's joke that Musk should buy the World Health Organization from Microsoft Corporation MSFT founder Bill Gates to “make it about health.”

“Actually your support on non-intrusive anti-covid tech would be very appreciated!” said Buterin.

“The world needs a sane middle that recognizes that many anti-covid measures have high costs and we need to move past them.”

Buterin added a link to his newly founded charitable organization Balvi, where a portion of his $100 million in Shiba Inu SHIB/USD tokens has been deployed.

Last week, the Ethereum creator said that the future of bio-defense is decentralized, open, collaborative, and actually doesn’t require infringing on millions of peoples’ livelihood and freedom.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, ETH was trading at $2,523, down 3.38% over 24 hours.

