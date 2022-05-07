Analyst Predicts This Worst-Case Scenario For Bitcoin Amid Crypto Market Plunge

Crypto market analyst Nicholas Merten says the top two cryptocurrencies are likely to see more downside ahead, after the apex crypto dropped below $36,000 on Friday, following a sell-off in U.S. equities.

Merten says the current crypto market scenario may force Bitcoin BTC/USD to go down to $30,000, but it will never touch the $20,000 mark.

Merten believes the cumulative market cap of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETH/USD is heading to sub-$900 billion.

"While we could expect some further price decline, there is a limit, a threshold where it genuinely makes sense at the end of the day to see price go down, until we start to see people limit buying and also leading the charge on the market order flow, which is going to drive the price back up," says Merten.

Merten adds that BTC never actually fell as low as the preceding cycle's peak, even after significant drops.

The Bitcoin dropped below $36,000 on Friday, following a sell-off in U.S. equities. It is down over 8% this week and has fallen nearly 50% from last year's all-time high.

Popular trader Anbessa highlighted the planned support level to buy Bitcoin in what he described as a "fakeout" — a zone beginning at just under $33,000.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $35,940, almost 6.32% down in the last seven days.

