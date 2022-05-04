Why CVS Health Shares Are Rising

CVS Health Corp CVS shares are trading higher by 3.97% at $99.79 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also raised its FY22 EPS guidance.

CVS Health reported quarterly earnings of $2.22 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.15. The company also reported quarterly sales of $76.83 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $75.39 billion by 2%.

CVS Health also raised FY22 adjusted EPS guidance from as low as $8.10 or as high as $8.30 to as low as $8.20 or as high as $8.40, versus the analyst consensus estimate of $8.27.

CVS Health operates nearly 9,900 retail pharmacy locations.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, CVS Health has a 52-week high of $111.25 and a 52-week low of $76.70.