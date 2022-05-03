QQQ
What's Going On With Match Group Shares Today?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
May 3, 2022 3:42 PM | 1 min read

Match Group Inc MTCH shares are trading lower by 3.30% at $78.03. Traders and investors are watching for the company’s first-quarter earnings report, which is confirmed for Tuesday’s after-hours session. 

According to analyst consensus estimates, Match Group is expected to report EPS of 53 cents on revenue of $795.69 million. 

Match Group last quarter reported an EPS loss of 60 cents, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 53 cents. Match Group last quarter reported revenues of $806.07 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $818.28 million.

Match Group is a provider of online dating products.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Match Group has a 52-week high of $182.00 and a 52-week low of $76.26.

