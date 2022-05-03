What's Going On With Lyft Shares Today?

LYFT Inc LYFT shares are trading lower by 0.92% at $31.21. Traders and investors are watching for the company’s first-quarter earnings report, which is confirmed for Tuesday’s after-hours session.

According to analyst consensus estimates, Lyft is expected to report an EPS loss of 7 cents on revenue of $846.00 million.

Lyft last quarter reported EPS of 9 cents, which was in line with the analyst consensus estimate. Lyft last quarter reported revenues of $969.90 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $938.86 million.

Lyft is the second- largest ride-sharing service provider in the U.S., connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Lyft has a 52-week high of $63.07 and a 52-week low of $29.93.