What's Going On With Lyft Shares Today?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
May 3, 2022 3:42 PM | 1 min read

LYFT Inc LYFT shares are trading lower by 0.92% at $31.21. Traders and investors are watching for the company’s first-quarter earnings report, which is confirmed for Tuesday’s after-hours session. 

According to analyst consensus estimates, Lyft is expected to report an EPS loss of 7 cents on revenue of $846.00 million. 

Lyft last quarter reported EPS of 9 cents, which was in line with the analyst consensus estimate. Lyft last quarter reported revenues of $969.90 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $938.86 million.

Lyft is the second- largest ride-sharing service provider in the U.S., connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Lyft has a 52-week high of $63.07 and a 52-week low of $29.93.

