What's Going On With Starbucks Shares Today?

Starbucks Corporation SBUX shares are trading lower by 1.95% at $73.92. Traders and investors are watching for the company’s second-quarter earnings report, which is confirmed for Tuesday’s after-hours session.

According to analyst consensus estimates, Starbucks is expected to report EPS of 59 cents on revenue of $7.60 billion.

Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link believes we are still in the midst of a bull market. Accordingly, she has identified a couple of stocks, including Starbucks, well off their highs that she would like to buy on any further weakness... Read More

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 34,300 stores.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Starbucks has a 52-week high of $126.32 and a 52-week low of $73.38.