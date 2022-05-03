VanEck Gets In NFT Game With An Alexander Hamilton Twist: How You Can Get One

Global asset manager VanEck announced the launch of a new non-fungible token collection. Here are the details.

What Happened: VanEck is launching VanEck Community NFTs, a collection of 1,000 non-fungible tokens that will provide exclusive and early access to events and research.

The NFTs will be launched on the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain and have been designed in partnership with NFT agency NUMOMO.

The VanEck Community NFTs will follow the journey of Hammy, a fictional character based on U.S. founding father and the first Secretary of Treasury Alexander Hamilton. Users will see Hammy explore “the past, present and future of monetary policy.” Hammy will also encounter other characters that can assist him on his missions. No word on if singing will be involved, like the popular musical named after Hamilton.

“Our character Hammy is going to be an outstanding guide for anyone interested in seeing the past, present and future of finance unfold,” VanEck Community NFT co-founder JP Lee said.

Of the 1,000 NFTs, 750 will be common with 230 being rare and 20 being legendary, representing different rarity tiers.

“We’ve designed the VanEck Community NFT to function like a digital membership card, providing NFT holders with exclusive access to a wide range of events, digital asset research and the insights of an inclusive community of digital assets enthusiasts and investors,” VanEck Community NFT co-founder Matthew Bartlett said.

Why It’s Important: The NFTs will be released on May 5, according to the VanEck website, via airdrop to the first 1,000 people who sign up here. Users need to provide an email address and their crypto wallet to participate.

VanEck becomes the first global asset manager to offer an NFT, according to the press release. The launch from the company could be a test model for other companies in the space to consider using NFTs as a way to connect with their community and offer new incentives for holders.

VanEck has $85.5 billion in assets under management and prides itself on providing access to new markets and trends, including being one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer access to international markets.

