What's Going On With Robinhood Shares Today?

Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD shares are trading higher by 5.05% at $9.99. Strength in the name could be in anticipation of the company’s first-quarter earnings report, which is confirmed for Thursday’s after-hours session.

According to analyst consensus estimates, Robinhood Markets is expected to report an EPS loss of 36 cents per share on revenue of $355.78 million.

Robinhood Markets is creating a modern financial services platform.



According to data from Benzinga Pro, Robinhood Markets has a 52-week high of $85.00 and a 52-week low of $9.26.