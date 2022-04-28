What's Going On With Robinhood Shares Today?

Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD shares are trading higher by 5.05% at $9.99. Strength in the name could be in anticipation of the company’s first-quarter earnings report, which is confirmed for Thursday’s after-hours session.
According to analyst consensus estimates, Robinhood Markets is expected to report an EPS loss of 36 cents per share on revenue of $355.78 million.
Robinhood Markets is creating a modern financial services platform.
According to data from Benzinga Pro, Robinhood Markets has a 52-week high of $85.00 and a 52-week low of $9.26.
