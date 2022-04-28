Central African Republic Declares Bitcoin Legal Currency: Bloomberg

by

Bitcoin BTC/USD has been declared as an official currency by The Central African Republic, the second nation in the world to accept the cryptocurrency as legal tender, Bloomberg reports.

has been declared as an official currency by The Central African Republic, the second nation in the world to accept the cryptocurrency as legal tender, Bloomberg reports. "Cryptomoney, including Bitcoin, is now considered an official currency in CAR," Albert Mokpeme, spokesman for President Faustin-Archange Touadera, stated.

"By legalizing the use of Bitcoin, CAR hopes to attract investors," he continued, adding that its use will simplify money transfers, which can be "sometimes complicated in our country."

El Salvador, in September 2021, became the first nation to introduce Bitcoin as legal tender.

According to DataReportal, an online data platform, Internet penetration in the landlocked country is around 11% of the 5 million population.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CryptocurrencyNewsMarkets