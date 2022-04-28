Central African Republic Declares Bitcoin Legal Currency: Bloomberg

- Bitcoin BTC/USD has been declared as an official currency by The Central African Republic, the second nation in the world to accept the cryptocurrency as legal tender, Bloomberg reports.
- "Cryptomoney, including Bitcoin, is now considered an official currency in CAR," Albert Mokpeme, spokesman for President Faustin-Archange Touadera, stated.
- "By legalizing the use of Bitcoin, CAR hopes to attract investors," he continued, adding that its use will simplify money transfers, which can be "sometimes complicated in our country."
- El Salvador, in September 2021, became the first nation to introduce Bitcoin as legal tender.
- According to DataReportal, an online data platform, Internet penetration in the landlocked country is around 11% of the 5 million population.
