Why Disney Shares Fell Today

Walt Disney Co DIS fell by 2.86% to $104.49 Wednesday as the market reacted to the Fed's decision to hike rates by 75 bps. The Fed also issued outlook on inflation, unemployment and economic growth.

What Happened?

The Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.75% on Wednesday to a new range of between 3% and 3.25%, its third 0.75% rate hike in four months. The Fed said it will continue with its previously announced plan to let Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities roll off its balance sheet on a monthly basis.

“Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher food and energy prices, and broader price pressures,” the Fed said in a statement...Read More

