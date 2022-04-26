What's Going On With Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Shares?

Shares of technology and software companies, including Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM, are trading lower amid overall market weakness. Concerns over future Fed rate hikes have weighed on growth sectors while economic slowdown concerns have pressured market sentiment.

Fed policy outlook, rising Treasury yields and quarterly earnings reports have dragged markets lower in April. Last Tuesday’s session saw a 3-year high of 2.940% for the 10-year note.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Taiwan Semiconductor is trading lower by 3.23% at $93.15. Taiwan Semiconductor has a 52-week high of $145.00 and a 52-week low of $92.80.