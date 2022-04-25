Why Digital World Acquisition Shares Are Falling After Ongoing Twitter Takeover Talks

Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC shares are trading lower by 13.40% at $35.51. Weakness in the name appears to be related to the ongoing talks between Twitter and Elon Musk as Twitter Inc TWTR is reportedly considering Musk’s offer to buy the company.

Earlier this month, Musk offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share. Twitter initially put measures in place to fight back against a potential hostile takeover, but the social media company has reportedly become more receptive to an offer… Read More

See Also: Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Falling Today

Digital World Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company taking social media platform Truth Social public.



According to data from Benzinga Pro, Digital World Acquisition has a 52-week high of $175.00 and a 52-week low of $9.84.