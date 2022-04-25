QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Digital World Acquisition Shares Are Falling After Ongoing Twitter Takeover Talks

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
April 25, 2022 12:50 PM | 1 min read

Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC shares are trading lower by 13.40% at $35.51. Weakness in the name appears to be related to the ongoing talks between Twitter and Elon Musk as Twitter Inc TWTR is reportedly considering Musk’s offer to buy the company.

Earlier this month, Musk offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share. Twitter initially put measures in place to fight back against a potential hostile takeover, but the social media company has reportedly become more receptive to an offer… Read More

See Also: Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Falling Today

Digital World Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company taking social media platform Truth Social public.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Digital World Acquisition has a 52-week high of $175.00 and a 52-week low of $9.84.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas