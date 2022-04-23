Massive 86.6 Billion Shiba Inu Worth Over $2M Acquired By This Ethereum Whale

Recent data from WhaleStats shows ETH whale owner named "BlueWhale0073" purchased close to 90 billion Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, paying over $2 million.

Over the past two weeks, this whale had shoveled up 1.2 trillion SHIB tokens.

On Thursday, an Ethereum investor ranked 16th on the list of the top 100 ETH whales, named "Bombur," purchased over 54 billion SHIB. The whale then purchased an additional 50 billion Shiba Inu tokens on Friday.

WhaleStats data shows that the overall supply of Shiba Inu held by ETH whales has been shrinking.

The developers of SHIB are working on expanding the Metaverse capabilities of the meme coin through the launch of a land bid event that offers members of the Shiba Inu community the opportunity to buy virtual land within the ecosystem.

There's also ongoing work on Shibarium, a layer-two scaling solution being designed specifically for Shiba Inu.

The price of SHIB has been volatile, reaching a low of $0.00002378 on April 18 and then surging to the $0.00002579 level two days later.

On Saturday, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00002431, up 0.03% in the past 24 hours.