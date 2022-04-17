Biggest Ethereum Whale Acquires 223 Billion Shiba Inu Worth Over $5.7M; Ranks Top Holding Of Largest ETH Wallets

WhaleStats recently reported that Ethereum ETH/USD whale "BlueWhale0073", which is the fifth-largest ETH whale, has bought more than 223 billion Shiba Inu SHIB/USD worth over $5.7 million.
Along with that, large traders have purchased a significant amount of SHIB which made it one of the most purchased assets in the last 24 hours.
🐳🐳 ETH whale "BlueWhale0073" just bought 223,761,580,609 $shib ($5,781,999 USD).— WhaleStats - BabyWhale ($BBW) (@WhaleStats) April 15, 2022
Ranked #5 on WhaleStats: https://t.co/RBupemZyZX
Transaction: https://t.co/v2U1IdkLjN#SHIB #ShibArmy
It ranks among the top 10 purchased tokens for the 2,000 biggest ETH whales.
🐳 The top 1000 #ETH whales are hodling— WhaleStats - BabyWhale ($BBW) (@WhaleStats) April 15, 2022
$1,602,881,412 $SHIB
$1,197,799,124 $FTX Token
$358,731,104 $BEST
$329,907,445 $MATIC
$284,615,375 $MANA
$283,290,040 $OKB
$276,094,944 $CHSB
$265,754,098 $LINK
Whale leaderboard 👇https://t.co/jFn1zIOXPB pic.twitter.com/HVKS5U3ECY
SHIB also remains the top holding by dollar value among the top 1,000 ETH whales. These top wallets currently hold $1,602,881,412 worth of the meme coin.
JUST IN: $SHIB @Shibtoken now on top 10 purchased tokens among 2000 biggest #ETH whales in the last 24hrs 🐳— WhaleStats - BabyWhale ($BBW) (@WhaleStats) April 16, 2022
We've also got $APE, $MANA & $MATIC on the list 👀
Whale leaderboard: https://t.co/R19lKnPlsK#SHIB #whalestats #babywhale #BBW
Also Read: If You Invested $100 In Shiba Inu When The Coin Launched, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.