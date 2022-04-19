Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Billy Markus has explained why he likes and respects Jack Dorsey despite not having met him personally.

What Happened: Markus expressed his opinion about Dorsey in response to podcaster Lex Fridman calling the former Twitter Inc TWTR CEO a “good human being.”

There are "a few bitcoin maxis who like, are earnest and based, and jack is one of those guys,” said Markus.

i like jack a lot



there’s a few bitcoin maxis who like, are earnest and based, and jack is one of those guys



and there’s more reasons why i respect him but that is just me trying to express like, even if i don’t see eye to eye fully, he’s earnest and true to himself, respect — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) April 19, 2022

Markus added that Dorsey was "exceptional" with a strong vision, and does not "blow smoke to please people."

i think he is one of those exceptional people who can both see things broader and differently than others, and have a strong vision that people can follow



so anything that comes from jack, you know he is not blowing smoke to please people, he comes from a place of his truth — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) April 19, 2022

Why It Matters: For context, a Bitcoin BTC/USD maximalist is someone who believes all other cryptocurrencies are inferior to the apex coin.

Dorsey has often criticized Ethereum ETH/USD for being too centralized and recently said those building on Ethereum would be subject to “many single points of failure.”

Dorsey also reacted to Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD listing meme coin Shiba Inu SHIB/USD with a cryptic question mark and expressed skepticism at CEO Vlad Tenev's proposed changes to make Dogecoin the “future currency of the internet.”

He went so far as to call Bitcoin his life’s most important work at the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami, explaining that he would leave his role at Twitter and Block Inc SQ if he felt it was necessary.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, BTC was trading at $41,380, up 1.59% in the last 24 hours. DOGE was trading at $0.14, up 1.45% over the same period.