Square Inc SQ CEO Jack Dorsey responded to a Twitter thread by Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD CEO Vlad Tenev on how Dogecoin DOGE/USD could become the future currency of the internet.

What Happened: In a series of tweets, Tenev outlined what he believed would be the best path forward for DOGE to achieve mass adoption across the internet.

He proposed moving to a 1GB block size limit and shortening the block time to increase the speed of transactions on the Dogecoin blockchain.

Tenev’s suggestions were met with positive reinforcement from Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus, but others, like former Twitter Inc TWTR CEO Jack Dorsey, were seemingly less impressed.

take the doge pill sometime jack, it’s just bitcoin with a dog on it — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) April 15, 2022

Dorsey commented on the Twitter thread saying “u thirsty?” to which Tenev replied, “u mad?”

you would pay less for your bitcoin if you did! — VLAD (@vladtenev) April 15, 2022

The back-and-forth exchange between the two ended with Tenev suggesting that Dorsey would pay less for his Bitcoin BTC/USD if he used Robinhood.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, DOGE was trading at $0.14, down 2.08% in the last 24 hours.

Photo courtesy: TechCrunch on Wikimedia