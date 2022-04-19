Much Church, Much Wow: This Florida Church Now Accepts Dogecoin Donations

A Florida church made a cryptocurrency announcement for Easter. Here are the details.

What Happened: First Miami Presbyterian Church in Florida announced it will accept Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Bitcoin BTC/USD for donations.

“Happy Easter! Our church @firstMiamiPres started accepting Doge today! #DogecoinToTheMoon,” Pastor Christopher Benek tweeted. The post was a reply to Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk who posted a picture of his Shiba Inu named Floki to celebrate Easter.

Benek is also known as Rev. Dr. Doge on Twitter and is a noted Dogecoin supporter.

First Miami Presbyterian Church holds in-person and online services every Sunday at 11 am ET. The church’s website offers the option to donate with Bitcoin or Dogecoin.

Why It’s Important: In October 2021, a Mississippi church became the first Southern Baptist church to accept cryptocurrency for donations. The church announced that it would take Bitcoin, Ethereum ETH/USD, Dogecoin and Litecoin LTC/USD as donation options for the church.

The Dogecoin community has been known to push for retailers to accept Dogecoin as a payment option. Churches adding cryptocurrency as a donation option is an inspirational touch in driving Dogecoin adoption.

DOGE Price Action: Dogecoin is trading up 4.52% to $0.142 on Tuesday.