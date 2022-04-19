QQQ
Dogecoin Is On The Rise Today: What's Going On?

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 19, 2022 8:28 AM | 1 min read

Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 3% higher at $0.14 over 24 hours leading up to early Tuesday morning.

DOGE rose alongside other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 4.45% to $1.9 trillion at press time.

Dogecoin Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour 3%
24-hour against Bitcoin -1.9%
24-hour against Ethereum -1.8%
7-day 2.8%
30-day 14.4%

YTD performance

 -15.35%

The Doge Factors

  • DOGE was not among the most mentioned coins on Twitter, according to Cointrendz data.
  • The 24-hour DOGE trading volume rose 6.6% to $803.95 million, according to CoinMarketCap
  • Data from Coinglass showed that $1.3 million worth of DOGE futures were liquidated in the preceding 24 hours as the meme cryptocurrency rose.

DOGE Reselient Amid Stronger Dollar

Dogecoin and other major coins continued to trade in green even though the dollar index rose to two-year highs on Monday. However, the strength of the greenback is acting as a headwind against the cryptocurrency market, according to the independent research firm Delphi Digital.

Dogecoin Car Hood For Sale

The NASCAR Dogecoin car hood non fungible token is for sale, according to Shopping.io Chief Commerical Officer Matt Harper. The winner of the hood will also receive the physical hood signed buy DOGE co-creator Billy Markus.

