Bitcoin and Ethereum were trading in the green at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2.9% to $1.9 trillion on Monday evening.
|Coin
|24-hour
|7-day
|Price
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|3%
|3.45%
|$40,956.93
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|2.8%
|3.2%
|$3,077.28
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|0.6%
|4.4%
|$0.14
|Cryptocurrency
|24-Hour % Change (+/-)
|Price
|STEPN (FTT)
|+33.9%
|$3.25
|Terra (LUNA)
|+18%
|$91.33
|Zcash (ZEC)
|+13.7%
|$156.43
Why It Matters: Bitcoin and Ethereum trading volumes rose on Monday. The 24-hour trading of both coins shot up by nearly 75% to $33.89 billion and $18.76 billion, respectively, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Among other risk assets, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures rose 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively, at press time as the market gears up for a busy earnings week.
The dollar exhibited strength against both the yen and the euro. The dollar index, a measure of the greenback’s strength against six other currencies, rose to a two-year high of 100.86, according to a Reuters report.
The strength of the dollar is a headwind against the cryptocurrency market, according to Delphi Digital.
“As BTC struggles to keep its head above $40K, the US Dollar Index (DXY) just broke 100 for the first time in almost two years,” said the independent research firm.
“The greenback is now on the verge of a multi-decade breakout as two of its major currency pairs (EUR and JPY) are both vulnerable to technical breakdowns of their own. The EUR and JPY make up ~70% of the DXY Index.”
DXY Monthly Candles Vs. 14-Monthly Relative Strength Index (RSI) — Via Glassnode
Another factor working against the apex coin is liquidity, according to Delphi Digital. Pointing to the difference between the expected price of a trade and the price at which it is executed, or slippage, Delphi Digital said over the last weeks it has observed the average size of a BTC order incurring 10 bps of slippage.
“This could be a warning sign for spot market liquidity should this trend persist,” said Delphi Digital.
Average Historical BTC Size For 10 bps Slippage — Courtesy Glassnode
Market intelligence platform, Santiment, said that Bitcoin’s MVRV (Market Value to Realized Value) indicates that prices are in the semi-bullish territory.
Santiment said in a tweet, “Average traders who have invested in $BTC are currently down -10.4%. This metric fluctuates at 0%, so there is less risk in buying while traders are well in the red here.”
#Bitcoin's 30-day MVRV indicates that prices are still in a semi-#bullish area. Average traders who have invested in $BTC are currently down -10.4%. This metric fluctuates at 0%, so there is less risk in buying while traders are well in the red here. https://t.co/MpDUaOCT8q pic.twitter.com/j4eFo7Vcon— Santiment (@santimentfeed) April 18, 2022
