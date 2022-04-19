Digg co-founder Kevin Rose’s Proof collective may have tasted success with the launch of Moonbirds non fungible tokens but the digital owls are proving to be irksome for the users of Twitter Inc TWTR social media platform.

What Happened: Twitter users are complaining they are being spammed by verified accounts that promote Moonbirds NFT drops.

Cryptocurrency journalist Laura Shin on Monday pointed out that the spam accounts were not followed by any well-known personalities in the sector.

What are these Twitter @verified accounts that keep spamming my mentions to promote NFT drops but then no crypto or NFT people follow them? This is bizarre. Just one example: pic.twitter.com/7Xb7slsEPB — Laura Shin (@laurashin) April 18, 2022

Twitter user and cryptocurrency entrepreneur Maya Zehavi said her dislike for Moonbirds is “solely rooted in the amount of spam I’ve been getting for the last 2 weeks.”

“I don’t understand how it’s possible to coordinate such a widespread spam campaign without paid bot farms,” said Zehavi.

My dislike for moonbirds is solely rooted in the amount of spam I’ve been getting for the last 2 weeks.

The only project that spammed this much was probably XRP & I don’t understand how it’s possible to coordinate such a widespread spam campaign without paid bot farms — Maya Zehavi (@mayazi) April 18, 2022

Twitter user “Madi” said if they saw another spam “mentioned by Moonbirds” notification they would throw their phone out of the window.

if i see another spam “mentioned by moonbirds” notification I honestly might throw my phone out the window pic.twitter.com/CQoDYllLJe — madi (@not_madi_) April 18, 2022

“Frannyverse” lamented that hundreds of tweets from a verified fake Moobirds account have been made in the course of a minute.

“I don’t get why this is such a hard problem for Twitter to improve,” said Frannyverse.

Hundreds of tweets from a verified fake moonbirds account in the course of a minute, spam tagging thousands. I don’t get why this is such a hard problem for @twitter to improve. Where’s the rate limiting? Suspicious activity filter? Or label all tweets created via API as bots pic.twitter.com/cK3SVhvVbT — frannyverse (,) (@fr4nnyverse) April 17, 2022

Why It Matters: All-time Moonbirds sales have soared to $289.16 million, according to data from Cryptoslam.

Over the last 24-hours, Moonbird sales have amounted to $31.87 million and they are the second-highest ranked by Cryptoslam in terms of sales, behind MurakamiFlowers Seed NFTs.

The Ethereum ETH/USD-based Moonbirds were one of the most-anticipated NFT drops in April. These NFTs were dropped over the weekend.

Over 32,000 wallets registered for the Moonbirds raffle, but less than 25% of the participants got the chance to score the NFT.

Price Action: Twitter shares closed 7.6% higher at $48.51 in Monday’s regular session and rose 0.7% to $48.84 in the after-hours trading. At press time, Ethereum traded nearly 2% higher at $3,048.22, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo courtesy: Moonbirds