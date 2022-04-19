QQQ
When This Bitcoin Mining Pioneer Thought He Was 'Late' To Crypto In 2013

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 19, 2022 8:23 AM | 2 min read

The inventor of hashcash, a proof-of-work algorithm used in Bitcoin BTC/USD mining, and Blockstream CEO Adam Back thought he missed the boat in 2013 on the apex coin.

What Happened: On the ninth anniversary of Back’s post, Bitcoin Magazine editor Pete Rizzo shared what the cypherpunk said back in the day.

Everyone thinks they're late to #Bitcoin

Even Adam Back  pic.twitter.com/ubkhKX6sam

— RIZZO (@pete_rizzo_) April 18, 2022

Back disclosed in April 2013 that he did not own a single Bitcoin, which he said was “ironic” since bitcoin mining was basically his invention.

Back wrote that if he had tried to run a Bitcoin miner in the heydays of the apex coin like Hal Finney, “I may too be sitting on some genesis/bootstrap era coins.”

Why It Matters:  Finney and Back are both persons who have interacted with the pseudonymous creator or creators of Bitcoin — Satoshi Nakamoto. Back denied being Nakamoto in 2020, according to a Bloomberg report

At the time Back predicted that Bitcoin was slated to reach the $300,000 level. In April 2013, the value of Bitcoin surpassed the $200 mark for the first time. It hit an all-time high of $266 in the same month before plunging to $105, according to a Guardian report.

If Back would have held a single Bitcoin even at the April high, he would have enjoyed a 15215.7% increase by press time when the apex cryptocurrency traded at $40,739.85, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Back said in 2020 that he now keeps the Bitcoin he mines. “I don’t sell them,” he told Bloomberg.

Posted In: Adam BackBitcoinbitcoin miningCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets