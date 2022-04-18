The native token of the Terra LUNA/USD blockchain surged by 20% on Monday.

What Happened: According to data from Benzinga Pro, LUNA rallied from $75.95 to an intra-day high of $91.66. The token saw a significant amount of buying pressure evidenced by its daily trading volume, which was up 175% over a 24-hour period exceeding $3.2 billion.

See Also: HOW TO BUY TERRA (LUNA)

LUNA significantly outperformed the moderate recoveries posted by other leading crypto assets like Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

LUNA was up 12.25% against Bitcoin and 12.63% against Ethereum on the day.

The positive price action follows news that the Terra protocol’s stablecoin, Terra USD UST/USD, had overtaken Binance’s stablecoin, Binance USD BUSD/USD. At press time, UST had a market capitalization of $17.5 billion.

Terra’s founder Do Kwon has been steadily acquiring Bitcoin for UST’s reserves through the Luna Foundation Guard’s wallet.

As per data from BitInfoCharts, the wallet now holds 42,530 BTC worth $1.7 billion at current prices.