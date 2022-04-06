On-chain data suggests that Terra LUNA/USD could be gearing up for another massive Bitcoin BTC/USD purchase.

What Happened: According to Etherscan data shared by Larry Cermak on Twitter, the Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) sent $231 million worth of Tether USDT/USD to crypto exchange Binance on Wednesday.

Luna Foundation Guard's wallet just sent $231M to Binance. First such transaction in a week and larger in size than the previous oneshttps://t.co/9FvnpU1Fz9 pic.twitter.com/3FTb9dp55K — Larry Cermak (@lawmaster) April 6, 2022

The same address purchased $125 million worth of Bitcoin last week, laying the groundwork for Terra’s long-term plan to acquire $10 billion BTC for its reserves.

Cermak, VP of Research at The Block, estimated that there is around $610 million left in the Ethereum ETH/USD wallet which is likely being managed by Jump Trading.

Meanwhile, the Bitcoin wallet associated with LFG holds more than 33,000 BTC worth around $1.5 billion.

The last Bitcoin buy fuelled a 10% single-day rally for LUNA, sending it to a new all-time high ahead of $105 on March 29.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Bitcoin was trading at $45,480, down 2.5% in the last 24 hours. LUNA was trading at $117, gaining 1.61% over the same period.