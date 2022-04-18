Binance's Stablecoin BUSD Has Been Overtaken By Terra's Algorithmic Alternative UST

Binance USD BUSD/USD — the stablecoin launched by the world's biggest crypto exchange Binance — was overtaken by Terra USD UST/USD, an algorithmic stablecoin based on the Terra LUNA/USD protocol.

What Happened: Market data shows that Terra USD has overtaken Binance USD and became the third-largest stablecoin by market cap.

Terra's stablecoin surged by 15% over the last 30 days and reached about $17.5 billion, with Binance's token following at about $17.46 billion.

Terra USD is now outranked only by Tether's controversial USDT USDT/USD token at $82.8 billion and Circle's USD Coin USDC/USD at $50 billion, which was also adopted by Visa Inc. V last year.

Despite Terra USD having a higher market cap, Binance USD apparently sees much more use considering UST's 24-hour trading volume standing at just $431.8 million while BUSD's stands at $2.26 billion.