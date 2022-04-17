Here's How Much $100 In Cardano Would Be Worth If ADA Returns To All-Time Highs

Eco-friendly cryptocurrency Cardano ADA/USD is one of the most valuable cryptos based on market capitalization. Here’s a look at the history of the coin and how much an investment could be worth if Cardano can make new highs.

What Happened: Development for Cardano began in 2015 with an official launch in 2017. The cryptocurrency was created by Charles Hoskinson, who is one of the co-founders of Ethereum ETH/USD.

Cardano is a proof-of-stake cryptocurrency that is credited as being eco-friendly. As a popular alternative to Ethereum, Cardano has seen its coin price rise over the years and the coin is now the eight-largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $32 billion.

The all-time high for Cardano was hit in September 2021 with the coin now trading well below the figure.

Related Link: 5 Things You Might Not Know About Charles Hoskinson: Cardano Founder And Ethereum Co-Founder

Investing $100 In Cardano: With the use cases for Cardano increasing with more features for the blockchain and the increased calls for eco-friendly cryptocurrencies, Cardano could see a rise in its value.

A $100 investment in Cardano today could purchase 105.54 ADA.

Cardano hit an all-time high of $3.10 in 2021.

If Cardano can return to its all-time highs, the $100 investment would be worth $327.17, representing a gain of 227%.