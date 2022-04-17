QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Here's How Much $100 In Cardano Would Be Worth If ADA Returns To All-Time Highs

by Chris Katje, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 17, 2022 9:46 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Brief
  • Cardano was created by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson.
  • Cardano is now the eight-largest cryptocurrency, with a market capitalization of $32 billion.

Eco-friendly cryptocurrency Cardano ADA/USD is one of the most valuable cryptos based on market capitalization. Here’s a look at the history of the coin and how much an investment could be worth if Cardano can make new highs.

What Happened: Development for Cardano began in 2015 with an official launch in 2017. The cryptocurrency was created by Charles Hoskinson, who is one of the co-founders of Ethereum ETH/USD.

Cardano is a proof-of-stake cryptocurrency that is credited as being eco-friendly. As a popular alternative to Ethereum, Cardano has seen its coin price rise over the years and the coin is now the eight-largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $32 billion.

The all-time high for Cardano was hit in September 2021 with the coin now trading well below the figure.

Related Link: 5 Things You Might Not Know About Charles Hoskinson: Cardano Founder And Ethereum Co-Founder 

Investing $100 In Cardano: With the use cases for Cardano increasing with more features for the blockchain and the increased calls for eco-friendly cryptocurrencies, Cardano could see a rise in its value.

A $100 investment in Cardano today could purchase 105.54 ADA.

Cardano hit an all-time high of $3.10 in 2021.

If Cardano can return to its all-time highs, the $100 investment would be worth $327.17, representing a gain of 227%.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: cardanoCharles HoskinsonEthereumHere's how much $100proof-of-stakeCryptocurrencyNewsEducationMarketsGeneral