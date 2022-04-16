AMC's Mobile App Now Lets You Buy Tickets Using Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s AMC mobile app has started accepting payments in Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, and other cryptocurrencies for their movie tickets.

What Happened: In a recent tweet, AMC CEO Adam Aron announced that crypto payments are now accepted on the company's smartphone app.

Customers can use crypto payments provider BitPay, to spend DOGE and SHIB on tickets.

Exactly as promised, the AMC mobile app for AMC’s U.S. theatres now accepts online payments using Doge Coin, Shiba Inu, and other crypto currencies — thanks to Bitpay. Also Apple Pay, Google Pay and Paypal. To do so, you first will need to update to the latest version of our app. pic.twitter.com/MMy7SIxYbl — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) April 15, 2022

AMC has already been accepting various crypto payments for ticket purchases. It implemented SHIB and DOGE on its website in March via BitPay.

Your replies just might break the internet, given your clear enthusiasm and interest in cryptocurrency. As promised, the https://t.co/SPYfKWXcwi web site now accepts Dogecoin and Shiba Inu for online payments! A special shout out to @BitPay for helping us to make this happen. pic.twitter.com/6bwPvQfEet — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) March 10, 2022

The company started allowing customers to pay using Bitcoin BTC/USD way back in 2021.

What It Matters: According to reports, crypto payments on AMC’s web client account for roughly 14 percent of all its movie ticket transactions.

AMC has also launched its NFT collectibles via the WAX blockchain, both in tandem with "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and also as a reward for AMC shareholders.

AMC released The Batman NFTs via Palm, a sidechain scaling solution for Ethereum ETH/USD as well.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was down 2.28% in the past 24 hours at a current price of $0.1444. It was up by 1.04% in the last seven days.

However, Shiba Inu was down less than a percentage point in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.00002577. The wider crypto market was up about 0.34% over the past day.

